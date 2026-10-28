Man who sexually abused 6 boys asked for maximum caning before turning himself in

The 34-year-old was sentenced to more than 19 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

SINGAPORE – A man who sexually abused six boys between 2010 and 2014 e-mailed the police in 2019 to negotiate his punishment ahead of his surrender, and asked to be caned the maximum number of strokes.

The victims were aged between nine and 16 at the time.

On Oct 28, Chen Caijin, who is now 34 years old, was sentenced to a jail term of 19 years, one month, two weeks and 14 days, as well as the maximum 24 strokes of the cane . He pleaded guilty to eight charges, including seven for offences committed against the victims. These include charges for sexual assault by penetration, outrage of modesty and causing hurt.

The eighth charge was for handing over control of his bank account details to allow unknown persons to transfer funds, committed in 2024.

Another 16 charges, mostly for sexual offences against the victims, were considered during sentencing.

The sexual offences were committed at various locations including Chen’s flat, public toilets, staircase landings and a skate park.

In sentencing Chen, High Court judge Mavis Chionh said although Chen was 17 to 20 years old when he committed the offences, his actions showed a “disturbing pattern of conduct”. She noted that he would strike up a friendship with the victims, endear himself to them, and initiate physical contact, which eventually escalated to sexual acts.

She added that Chen admitted that he molested other inmates while in remand , though no reports were made .

However, the judge accepted arguments by defence lawyer, Alysha Ratnam, that if not for Chen’s voluntary confession and surrender, the offences against the young victims would likely have gone uncovered.

She also accepted that Chen had shown genuine remorse in other ways, including voluntarily submitting to chemical castration by taking injections to lower his testosterone level.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ho May Kim told the court that Chen had sent an e-mail to the police on Nov 1, 2019, stating that he had committed serious crimes in the past, but not been caught. He said he wanted to negotiate a certain type of punishment for admitting to his crimes.

On Nov 4, 2019, he sent a message from a different e-mail address saying that he deserved to be punished for some crimes he committed in the past , and asked to be caned the maximum number of strokes.

After the police invited him to provide a statement, Chen said he molested several individuals and had sex with underage victims but refused to reveal their identities as he did not want to be arrested. It was after the police seized his mobile phone and conducted extensive investigations that the suspected victims could be identified.

The prosecutor said Chen, who was arrested in April 2024, was largely cooperative with police investigations.

Chen was 17 to 18 years old when he abused the first victim in 2010. He paid for the victim, who was then 14 to 15 years old, whenever they played games at LAN shops. The court heard that when he hugged the boy and tried to kiss him, the victim would push him away. Chen also touched the boy over his pants.

Once, when the victim fell asleep while they were at the void deck with some friends, Chen pulled down the victim’s pants and sexually assaulted him, causing the others to laugh. The victim was confused but did not dare to confront Chen, who had been paying for his games.

Chen also molested the victim while they were together on an e-scooter. After they reached Chen’s home, he sexually assaulted the victim who had fallen asleep.

In 2011, Chen met the second victim, who was then 11 to 12 years old, at a games arcade. He hanged out with the boy and his friends, and sexually groomed the victim by paying for their meals, games and mobile phone top-ups.

The boy, who was then in primary 5, agreed when Chen asked to perform a lewd act on him. Chen also touched him over his clothes on at least 10 occasions . When Chen asked him for sexual acts, the boy did not reject him because he was worried Chen would stop paying for his meals and games.