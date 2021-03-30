Man who sent sexually explicit videos to young female subordinate fined $5,500

SINGAPORE - The general manager of an eyecare product firm sent two sexually explicit videos to a female subordinate who was 40 years younger than him.

The Singaporean divorcee was 65 years old at the time, while the woman was just 25, younger than his two adult children.

The man, now 68, was fined $5,500 on Tuesday (March 30) after he admitted to two counts of transmitting an obscene video via electronic means.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identity of the woman, who is no longer working with him.

In sentencing him, District Judge Jill Tan noted the man is much older than the victim and he was also her boss at the time of the offences.

On Tuesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Siaw told the court that the victim sent the man a WhatsApp message at around 10.30am on June 7, 2018, stating that she would not be going to work that day.

The man did not acknowledge her message but sent her a video of two people having sex about an hour later.

The DPP said: "The victim felt uncomfortable about receiving the video and did not reply to the accused."

The court heard that the man sent his subordinate another sexually explicit video three days later "without any prompting or context".

Court documents do not state how his offences came to light.

For transmitting an obscene video via electronic means, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined.

The man had earlier been accused of outraging the woman's modesty but was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal on the molestation charges.

The charges were compounded and he cannot be charged again over the same offences.

Court documents do not state what the settlement was.

As part of an agreement to compound an offence, an accused person may have to give a complainant some form of compensation, which can be a sum of money or even a verbal apology.

Offences can be compounded only upon consent of the public prosecutor, who will consider the public interest, circumstances of the offence and whether there are any aggravating factors.

By law, only certain offences can be compounded, such as simple cases of causing hurt and outrage of modesty.