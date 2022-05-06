Man who rode motorbike in the nude gets mandatory treatment order in lieu of jail

A man who was found naked in public places and spotted riding a motorcycle in the nude was yesterday given a mandatory treatment order for two years.

This means that Yeo Qi Wei, 25, will undergo treatment for his mental condition in lieu of jail time.

In an earlier proceeding, the court heard that Yeo, who has a degree in banking and finance, was referred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) during investigations into the case and was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder. Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li had told the court: "While the IMH psychiatrist assessed the accused to be not of unsound mind at the time of the offences, he also opined that the accused's bipolar affective disorder had a substantive contributory link to his offending behaviour. (He)... was assessed (to have) a low risk of offending and recommended for close follow-up with psychiatric services."

On March 11, Yeo pleaded guilty to two counts of appearing nude in public and one count of criminal trespass. Five other charges were considered during sentencing. He committed all of his offences on June 9 and 10 last year.

Eyewitnesses took photos and recorded videos of him when he was in the nude and these went viral on the Internet.

Yeo entered Singapore Shopping Centre in Clemenceau Avenue at around 12.30am on June 9 last year.

DPP Li said the accused was captured on CCTV forcing open the door to a fourth-storey unit and damaging it.

In another incident, a man was sitting in his vehicle in a Toa Payoh carpark on the morning of June 10 when he saw Yeo walking towards him, clad in only his underwear, which he took off, before climbing onto the man's vehicle. Soon after, a naked Yeo rode away on his motorcycle which was parked nearby.

Later that morning, another eyewitness in Choa Chu Kang saw Yeo naked and he appeared to be touching his private parts at a staircase landing of a block.

For each count of appearing nude in a public place, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

For criminal trespass, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

Shaffiq Alkhatib