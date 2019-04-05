Man who robbed deaf and mute woman in HDB lift sentenced to 3 years' jail, 12 strokes of cane

SINGAPORE - He targeted a frail-looking woman, tailed her into a lift, and robbed her of her wallet.

And even after he found out that she was deaf, from the Singapore Deaf Association member card she had, he kept the stolen items from her wallet for his own use.

Tan Min Bin, 29, was sentenced to three years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Friday (April 5).

Tan had targeted the victim Chan Mei Lei on Aug 15 last year, when the 53-year-old woman was walking home after alighting at a bus stop at about 8.50pm after work.

Thinking she would be an easy target because of her age, Tan tailed Madam Chan into a lift at Block 133 Simei Street 1.

While they were inside, Madam Chan began rummaging for her mobile phone in her handbag as Tan stood behind her.

When the lift door opened on the ninth storey, Tan pretended to exit the lift, then dashed back in.

He pushed Madam Chan's shoulder and tried to snatch her handbag, but she resisted and the pair became embroiled in a scuffle.

During the tussle, Tan repeatedly pushed Madam Chan, causing her upper back to hit against the lift walls.

Related Story Man sentenced to 8 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane for robbing woman in lift

Related Story Man who robbed 64-year-old woman in lift arrested

He then reached into the handbag and grabbed her mobile phone, but later released it for her wallet instead.

Madam Chan attempted to reach for her wallet but was unsuccessful. When the lift door opened on the eighth floor, he pushed her against the lift wall and escaped by running down the staircase.

She gave chase, but could not catch up with him. Being deaf and mute, she was unable to get passers-by to help and returned to her home to alert her nephew of the robbery.

Meanwhile, Tan sieved through the wallet and decided to keep a Kopitiam card, a UOB card, two cashcards for use at food courts Platform M and Food Junction, as well as a Passion card. He then threw away the wallet and its remaining contents.

Tan was arrested about two hours after the robbery, which was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the lift.

Following the incident, Madam Chan suffered persistent chest pains and was hospitalised for three days at Changi General Hospital.

Tan has been ordered to compensate Madam Chan for her medical bills amounting to nearly $800, failing which, he will be jailed for an additional day.