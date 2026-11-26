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Man who punished son by making him take lift to ground floor naked gets 6 months’ jail

The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the children’s identities, was sentenced to six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to ill-treating a child.

SINGAPORE – Unhappy with his nine-year-old son for lying, a man punished the boy by making him strip naked, take a lift down to the ground floor and return home.

The man also told his daughter, seven, to record a video of her brother’s ordeal, which she did.

The police were alerted, and the man was told to refrain from re-offending while investigations were ongoing.

But a month later, he punched the girl after she vomited at Changi Airport and could not explain why she had done so.

On Nov 26, the man, 40, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the children’s identities, was sentenced to six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to ill-treating a child.

Two other charges were considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Carolyn Lim said the man and the children were in their flat on the eighth floor of a Housing Board block in September 2025 when he punished the boy for lying.

He told his daughter to film her brother, who undressed, ran along a corridor and took the lift down.

Two people entered later and saw the boy, who took the lift back to the eighth floor.

The police were alerted, and the man was arrested.

While out on bail, he re-offended the following month when he slapped and punched the girl at Changi Airport.

The DPP had urged the court to sentence him to nine months’ jail, adding: “The accused deliberately conceived, planned, and executed a punishment that stripped his son of all clothing and dignity.

“It was a deliberate and sustained act of degradation by the very person the victim should have been able to trust above all others.”

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Eddy Tham said: “Emotional harm caused to (the boy) was real.”

The judge also noted the man had disregarded advice from the authorities when he reoffended and made his daughter an active participant in his offences.

He added that the video was a potential permanent record which could be used against the boy in the future.

The man is out on $15,000 bail, and is expected to begin serving his sentence on Dec 1.