Man who punched, kicked, spat on police officers during arrest for drug offences jailed over 7 years

Mohd Taufik Hashim pleaded guilty on Jan 12 to multiple offences including drug offences and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

SINGAPORE – Despite being on remission order, a man punched and kicked two police officers when they found drugs in his bag during a spot check in December 2024 .

After getting handcuffed, Mohd Taufik Hashim, 34 , spat at a third police officer while being interviewed.

He was handed a jail term of seven years and five months with six strokes of the cane, and an enhanced sentence of 199 days’ jail for breaching the basic condition of his remission order.

In June 2020, Taufik was sentenced to jail and caning for drug consumption. After his release in July 2023, he was placed under a remission order and had to keep himself out of trouble from July 25, 2023, to July 2, 2025.

On Dec 16, 2024, officers were on patrol in Clementi when they saw Taufik smoking near a sheltered area. The officers conducted checks and found drugs and apparatus in his bag.

As the officers began to arrest Taufik, he broke free and ran off.

The officers chased him and managed to catch up with him, but he put up a struggle and kicked one officer, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the ground. The officer suffered bruises on his scalp, chest and right arm.

Taufik then punched the other officer in his face and kicked him in his chest.

After Taufik was detained and placed in handcuffs, a third police officer arrived to interview him.

However, Taufik refused to answer the officer and insisted on being given some water. When the officer said he would be given water later, Taufik got agitated and spat at the officer twice, with the spit landing on his face and uniform.

He then tried to stand up but was subdued by the officers.

During investigations, Taufik also refused to provide a urine specimen for testing. Two packets of crystalline substance containing at least 2g of methamphetamine and a glass bong were found in his bag.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to s even years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments .

Those convicted of possessing methamphetamine can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.