Man who molested Uber driver gets jail, caning

An amputee boarded a female Uber driver's car and molested her repeatedly during the journey.

The 41-year-old woman, who had refused to go to a hotel with Png Kok Tai, struggled to defend herself, but continued driving.

Png, 49, who has a prosthetic leg, was sentenced yesterday to five years, 10 months and three weeks' jail, with four strokes of the cane. It is believed to be the first case in which a passenger outraged the modesty of a private-hire car driver.

The jobless man pleaded guilty to molesting the Uber driver and an 18-year-old girl in separate incidents. He also admitted to one count each of drug consumption, theft, disorderly behaviour, assault and verbally abusing police officers.

The court heard that Png had one of his legs amputated after he suffered a blood clot due to his drug abuse.

On Dec 16 last year, he was in the front passenger seat when the Uber driver ferried him to Jurong.

As they were travelling along the Pan-Island Expressway, he asked the woman to go to a hotel with him and offered to pay her for doing so.

DANGEROUS AND INTRUSIVE (Png's acts) were not merely grossly intrusive, but created a dangerous state of affairs by the distraction and agitation that his unwanted advances could impose on the hapless female driver. DISTRICT JUDGE MARVIN BAY, noting that Png's acts showed "brazen and cynical exploitation" of a public transport worker.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Marshall Lim said that when the woman rejected his advances, Png molested her repeatedly.

She alerted the police after he alighted at his destination, the court heard.

District Judge Marvin Bay said yesterday that Png's acts showed "brazen and cynical exploitation" of a public transport worker.

Png's acts "were not merely grossly intrusive, but created a dangerous state of affairs by the distraction and agitation that his unwanted advances could impose on the hapless female driver", he added.

DPP Lim told the court that Png went on to molest an 18-year-old girl in Mei Ling Street, near Commonwealth Avenue, on July 5 this year.

Apart from these two molestation cases, Png assaulted Mr Muhammad Jamil Abdul, 41, in Bukit Merah View on April 11 at about 9am.

Court documents did not state the reasons behind Png's tiff with Mr Jamil, who is also jobless.

When two officers arrived at the scene to investigate, Png abused them verbally. He was arrested.

Mr Jamil was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was treated for injuries, including a bruised face and a cut on his scalp.

The court heard that Png admitted to consuming methamphetamine on March 6 this year. He also stole $1,200 from his father's maid 10 days later.

For each count of molestation, he could have been jailed for up to two years, and fined or caned.

And for assault, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000. Shaffiq Alkhatib