Man who hit former mum-in-law pleads guilty

Unhappy with his former mother-in-law for refusing to tell him the whereabouts of her daughter and granddaughter, a man punched the woman's face twice, causing her to suffer a broken nose.

The man, who ran an event management company, committed this offence in October 2015, about two months after he was released from prison.

He was sentenced to nine months' jail earlier that year for offences, including assaulting a public servant, but was released in August 2015.

As part of his remission order, he was not supposed to commit any more offences between Aug 26 and Nov 24, 2015.

With his latest conviction, he may spend an additional 55 days behind bars - the remainder of his earlier sentence.

The 32-year-old man pleaded guilty yesterday to 10 charges for offences that included causing grievous hurt, as well as assaulting a taxi driver and a police officer.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his daughter's identity.

The court heard that the man confronted his 56-year-old former mother-in-law in a MacPherson flat at around 9pm on Oct 1, 2015, asking her for the whereabouts of his daughter and former wife.

She refused to tell him anything and the pair got into a verbal dispute, which escalated into a scuffle.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Wei Yang told District Judge Jasbendar Kaur that the woman slapped her former son-in-law after he told her that she was not fit to be a mother. The scuffle continued and he punched the woman's face twice, causing her nose and mouth to bleed. The altercation ended when she fell and he left the flat.

The police were alerted and she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she was found to be suffering from injuries, including a nasal bone fracture. She was then given seven days of medical leave.

Separately, on June 17, 2017, at around 1am, the man boarded a taxi in an intoxicated state in Little India and alighted without paying the $22 fare when he reached Saraca Terrace near Yio Chu Kang Road.

When cabby Chung Yuk Kee, 50, tried to stop him, he placed the older man in a headlock and slammed his face three times against a roadside metal railing.

Mr Chung managed to break free and called the police.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and received stitches for a wound over his right eyebrow.

DPP Lim said that about four months later, on Oct 19, 2017, the attacker got into a quarrel with his fiancee at the void deck of a Serangoon North block of flats at around 6.40am, and the police were alerted. Officers arrested the man after he refused to calm down.

He also refused to enter a police vehicle and kicked Inspector Elrick Han Wang Ting, 30, in the face, causing mild swelling and pain.

The man is expected to be sentenced on Friday.