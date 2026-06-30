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On June 30, Abdul Rani pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was originally charged with murder.

SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old man taking care of his younger brother who had many chronic diseases became fed up with the victim’s incessant cleaning of their flat in Boon Lay.

In the early hours of March 11, 2025, Abdul Rani Md Ariffin strangled and suffocated Abdul Rahman Mohamed Ariffin, 56, following an argument over the endless cleaning.

Rani also pitied his younger brother because of his illnesses and wanted to make the victim’s worries disappear, prosecutors told the High Court on June 30.

On June 30, Rani, who is now 59, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He was originally charged with murder.

The charge was reduced after a psychiatric assessment found that he was suffering from adjustment disorder with mixed disturbance of emotions and conduct that included depressed mood state and irritability.

The condition impaired his ability to appreciate the moral wrongfulness of his actions in ending the victim’s life, the psychiatric report stated.

It also said he was facing caregiver stress, and that there was evidence he had difficulties in emotional regulation and expression.

Rani shared the flat with his younger brother and two older sisters. At the time of the killing, both men were unemployed.

Rani slept on the sofa in the living room, his two sisters slept in a bedroom, while the victim took another bedroom.

The victim had been diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and chronic kidney disease. He was also diagnosed with depression since 2008.

Rani took care of his three siblings. He took Rahman and their two sisters, Salbiah and Zarah, to their medical appointments, and bought household items and groceries.

On Jan 27, 2025, the victim went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital due to swelling and bruising.

He was then transferred to National University Hospital, where he was warded until Feb 28, 2025. He was diagnosed with acquired hemophilia A.

After the victim’s discharge from NUH, he started cleaning the flat frequently by taking out household items, sorting through them, discarding unwanted things, and rearranging or storing the remainder in drawers.

However, he usually did not complete one area before moving on to another, leaving multiple piles of unsorted belongings throughout the flat.

Frustrated, Rani would ask the victim why he was incessantly cleaning and tidying up, but the victim would tell his older brother not to be a busybody.

At about 3am or 4am on March 11, Rani was lying on the sofa in the living room when he heard Salbiah telling the victim that he still had not finished tidying up, and the victim scolded her in response.

After a few minutes, Rani went to the victim’s bedroom to reprimand him.

He asked the victim “why does the cleaning never end?”, to which the victim replied, “I clean as I wish to la”.

Angered, Rani stepped out of the bedroom and suddenly felt like strangling his brother .

He was angry because of the victim’s response to him, and because the victim scolded Salbiah.

He also pitied the victim because of his many illnesses , his poor memory, and he wanted to make the victim’s worries disappear.