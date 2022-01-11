Man who fractured 74-year-old cleaner's cheek and broke his dentures jailed for 9 weeks

SINGAPORE - Enraged when an elderly cleaner told him that he could not sit in an area reserved for bus drivers, a man hit him.

The 74-year-old victim suffered a fractured cheek, broken dentures and bleeding from the mouth.

Lim Tin Soon, 60, was sentenced to nine weeks' jail on Tuesday (Jan 11) after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that Lim, a Singaporean, could not find a seat to have his breakfast at a canteen in Punggol Bus Interchange on Dec 23, 2020.

He then sat in an area reserved for bus drivers to have his meal.

When the cleaner told him he could not eat there, Lim flew into a rage and acted aggressively by hitting the victim. Lim also threw his food tray to the ground.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryont Chin told the court: "The force of his hit was so great that the victim immediately fell onto his back and was only able to get up with assistance."

Video footage of the attack was played in court.

Land Transport Authority transport ambassador Lim Tuck Keong, who was also at the canteen, called the police when he saw the assault.

The victim was taken to Sengkang General Hospital and given seven days' medical leave.

Lim has made full restitution of the victim's medical expenses, which cost around $145.

Seeking a sentence of 10 to 12 weeks' jail for Lim, DPP Chin said Lim had brazenly attacked the victim in a public place.

"The victim, who is a vulnerable elderly man, gave him no provocation and was only doing his job."