Man who directed racial insult at police officer fined $3,800

SINGAPORE - A man creating a ruckus in a public place directed vulgarities and a racial insult at a policeman after he was arrested.

Ooi Jia Jun, now 31, was fined $3,800 on Thursday (Dec 23) after pleading guilty to one count each of harassment and behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place.

The court heard that the Singaporean was seen shouting loudly and banging on a door on the ninth storey of a block of flat in Anchorvale Road at around 11pm on Oct 20.

Officers who arrived at the scene repeatedly told him to calm down but he refused to comply. Court documents do not disclose what prompted his behaviour.

Ooi was then arrested and placed in a police car.

As he was being escorted to the Woodlands Police Divisional Headquarters by police officers, Ooi abused Station Inspector Nur Yusman Abdul Ghani with vulgar language.

The court heard that he also hurled a racial insult at the same officer.

For harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.