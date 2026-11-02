Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Man who assaulted stranger wearing cap with Israeli emblem gets 3 weeks’ jail

Singaporean Muhammad Asyraf Said, 30, pleaded guilty to assaulting Alan Sim in Rivervale Drive in Sengkang on Oct 27, 2025.

SINGAPORE – A man who rained blows on a 55-year-old stranger wearing a cap bearing an Israeli emblem was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Nov 2.

Singaporean Muhammad Asyraf Said, 30, pleaded guilty to assaulting Alan Sim in Rivervale Drive in Sengkang on Oct 27, 2025.

In a statement in June 2026, police said that Sim had been given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution after he displayed a foreign national emblem in a public area – an offence under the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act.

However, the authorities did not give details about the emblem.

Asyraf had spotted Sim wearing the cap in the evening of Oct 27, 2025, and got into a verbal dispute with him.

He assaulted the older man, who suffered injuries and sought medical attention.

The police received a call about the incident at around 10.40pm that day, and Asyraf was charged in June 2026.

Pleading for leniency on Nov 2, he told the court that Sim had been verbally and physically aggressive towards him.

For assault, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000 or both.