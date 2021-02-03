Man who assaulted four-year-old stepdaughter goes on trial for murder

A 28-year-old man who assaulted his four-year-old stepdaughter after he became angry at her for urinating outside the toilet bowl went on trial for murder yesterday.

Muhammad Salihin Ismail is accused of causing the girl, Nursabrina Agustiani Abdullah, to suffer fatal injuries some time between 9am on Sept 1, 2018 and 9.40am on Sept 2, 2018, at the family's rental flat in Bukit Batok.

He faces the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

Prosecutors told the High Court that Salihin had confessed to assaulting the girl in his police statements and psychiatric interviews.

He admitted to kicking her abdomen while she was on the floor, saying he targeted her stomach because he wanted to "teach her a lesson" for having "so much problem peeing or passing motion".

Salihin also faces two other charges for acts of violence against the girl.

He is accused of causing hurt to her between July and October 2017 at his parents' flat by scalding her with hot water from a shower head, which he allegedly placed on her back for five to six seconds.

The court heard that he was trying to save on electricity costs and was angry at her for not wanting to shower using cold water.

Salihin is also accused of ill-treating the girl some time between January and April 2018 by slamming her head against the floor, allegedly because he was upset that she had hidden under the bed when he was trying to feed her.

These two charges have been stood down for now, after defence counsel Syazana Yahya argued that they would complicate the murder trial.

The court heard that Salihin married the girl's mother, Syabilla Syamien Riyadi, 24, in 2016 when Sabrina was two years old.

Salihin and Syabilla, a Singapore permanent resident from Indonesia, also have a pair of twin boys together. Syabilla is in prison and has been lined up as a prosecution witness.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy told the court that in September 2018, the couple were trying to toilet-train the girl.

On the morning of Sept 1, 2018, after Syabilla had left for work, Salihin became angry when he saw a puddle of urine on the floor just outside the toilet.

He placed the girl on the toilet bowl and hit her in the stomach a few times with his fist.

That afternoon, the girl went to the toilet on her own as he had instructed. But when Salihin realised she had urinated on the floor again, he pushed her to the floor.

While she was lying on her side, Salihin kicked her stomach at least twice. As she cried, he picked her up and hit her again in the stomach.

That evening, after Syabilla returned home, the girl complained of stomach pain. She then started vomiting, which went on overnight.

The next morning, she became unconscious and Salihin told Syabilla to call for an ambulance.

Resuscitation efforts failed and the girl was pronounced dead at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital at 10.12am. Hospital officials reported the death to the police and Salihin was arrested the next day.

An autopsy found that she died from internal bleeding due to blunt-force trauma of the abdomen.

The trial continues today.