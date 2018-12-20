Man who allegedly stole jewellery worth over $35,000 from store taken back to crime scene

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old man, accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of valuables from a Yew Tee Square jewellery store, was taken back to the crime scene on Thursday afternoon (Dec 20), where he was seen struggling with police officers.

Toh Xin Ann was charged in court on Wednesday with one count of theft.

He allegedly went to Gold Scale Jewels in Yew Tee Square at Block 624 Choa Chu Kang Street 62 at around 4.30pm last Saturday and made off with three gold necklaces and a pendant. They were worth between $2,221 and $11,701.

Police said that they were alerted to the incident about 15 minutes later.

Following an investigation and information received from a member of the public, officers from Jurong Police Division arrested Toh on Monday.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 3pm on Thursday, Toh was inside a police car.

He was later taken to a stairwell near the jewellery store by police officers and they spent about 10 minutes there.

Thereafter, Toh spoke to the officers when they were about 15m away from the shop and he struggled as they led him away at around 3.30pm.

Toh, who had not been offered bail, is now remanded at Woodlands Police Division. He will be back in court on Dec 26.

If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Deputy Commander of Jurong Police Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim had earlier said: "This case illustrates the close partnership between the police and the community in fighting crime.

"When the police and the community pull together as one, we can make our neighbourhoods a safer place to live, work and play."