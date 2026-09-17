Man who allegedly shattered glass door at Police Cantonment Complex charged with vandalism

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SINGAPORE - A man accused of shattering a glass door at the main entrance of Police Cantonment Complex was charged with vandalism on Sept 17.

Saravanan Arulanandan Pillay was said to be drunk when the incident happened at around 11pm on Sept 15.

The 44-year-old was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination. His case will be mentioned again in court on Oct 1.

In an earlier statement, police said the door was damaged when a man twice threw a rock weighing around 500g at it.

Those convicted of vandalism can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years and receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.