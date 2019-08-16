Man who allegedly robbed jewellery store arrested and charged just two days later

Deputy superintendent Tan Lian Heng showing the recovered loot from the robbery during a media conference on Aug 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Hock Cheong Jade and Jewellery shop at Block 574, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 was robbed of about $100,000 worth of items on Aug 14, 2019.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
SINGAPORE - Two days after a brazen daylight heist in a residential area, the first of three men allegedly involved in the crime was charged with robbery on Friday (Aug 16).

Appearing in court via video-link from the Central Police Division, 27-year-old M. Jegatheesh is accused of being part of the trio that made off with $100,000 worth of items from Hock Cheong Jade and Jewellery shop at Block 574, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Wednesday.

His two alleged accomplices, who are 31 and 36 years old, will be charged in court on Saturday. They are: Veeramani Subran Das and Sharavindran Suppiah.

Police were alerted at around 4pm on Wednesday and within 36 hours, had the men in custody.

One of them is said to have jumped over the counter at the shop before removing items such as bangles and bracelets from a display case.

The items have since been recovered.

Jegatheesh will be back in court on Aug 23.

 

Offenders convicted of robbery can be jailed for up to 10 years with at least six strokes of the cane.

