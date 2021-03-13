Man who allegedly received $209k from scammer charged

A 66-year-old man who allegedly received $209,370, which he tried to transfer overseas, was charged on Thursday over providing payment services without a licence.

Wang Wai Keong, who is also known as Wong Wai Keong, was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a China officials impersonation scam.

Wang was offered bail of $10,000 and his case is expected to be mentioned again on April 1.

The police, in a statement on Wednesday, said they received a report from a woman on April 9 last year. She alleged that she had handed over $1 million to two women she believed to be Chinese authorities investigating her for transnational crimes.

Preliminary investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department found that Wang allegedly received $209,370 in criminal proceeds from one of the scammers between March 31 and April 8 last year.

The police believe he acted on the instructions of unidentified foreign clients to receive the cash and make arrangements with business contacts in Hong Kong.

The sum has been recovered and seized by the police.

The police have advised members of the public to take precautions when receiving unsolicited calls to hand over money.

Those who collect money from others on behalf of unsolicited callers claiming to be law enforcement officers will be arrested and investigated.

If convicted, Wang could be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $125,000, or both.