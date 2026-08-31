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Man who allegedly hid 19cm knife in shoe at Changi Airport T4 charged with carrying offensive weapon

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The knife and sheath concealed in the man’s right shoe.

The knife and sheath concealed in the man’s right shoe.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Claudia Tan

  • A 32-year-old Indonesian man was charged in court for allegedly carrying a 19.5cm pointed knife concealed in his shoe at Changi Airport Terminal 4.
  • The knife was detected by an X-ray machine and found wrapped in plastic bags and tape inside his right high-cut shoe.
  • If convicted, he faces up to three years in jail and a minimum of six strokes of the cane.

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SINGAPORE – A 32-year-old man who allegedly concealed a 19cm knife in his sock at Changi Airport was charged on Aug 29 with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

Charge sheets stated that Syaifudin Alfitroh, an Indonesian national, was carrying a pointed knife measuring 19.5cm at the airport’s Terminal 4 departure hall at about 12.45pm on Aug 27.

The knife, which had a 12cm blade, was wrapped in multiple layers of plastic bags and tape.

The police said in a statement on Aug 28 that the knife was detected by an X-ray machine.

Syaifudin was escorted to a search room, where the knife was found in his right high-cut shoe.

The knife was found hidden in one of Syaifudin Alfitroh’s right high-cut shoe.

The knife, which had a 12cm blade, was wrapped in multiple layers of plastic bags and tape.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

In their statement, the police said they take a serious view of any attempt to bring offensive weapons into public spaces.

They said: “Travellers are reminded that those found in possession of offensive weapons without lawful purpose will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”

Syaifudin is in remand, and his case will be heard again on Sept 7.

If convicted, he can face up to three years’ jail and a minimum of six strokes of the cane.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.