Man who allegedly harassed 2 women with racist slurs intends to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly harassed two women with racist slurs in separate incidents, and a district court heard on Thursday (June 24) that he intends to plead guilty to his charges.

Periyanayagam Appavoo, 52, is accused of two counts of harassment and one count of using criminal force on a man.

His nationality as well as the nationalities of his alleged victims were not disclosed in court documents.

He is expected to plead guilty on July 27.

Periyanayagam was at a Rivervale Drive supermarket in Sengkang on April 23 last year when he allegedly verbally abused a woman identified as Ms Kamsuna with vulgar language.

He is said to have told her: "Be careful as I would return to beat you... You Chinese people bring the Covid into Singapore."

He was at Sengkang General Hospital on June 23 last year when he allegedly targeted a nurse, Ms Catherine Lam, and abused her with vulgar language.

He is said to have pointed his finger at her and exclaimed: "You are Chinese, Chinese people are stupid. I want an Indian doctor."

While at the hospital, Periyanayagam is also accused of using criminal force on Mr Muhammad Faizuan Ahmad Juan by grabbing his neck.

Details about Mr Faizuan and Ms Kamsuna, who goes by only one name, were not disclosed in court documents.

In an unrelated case, a woman was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Wednesday after she hurled racist insults and profanities at another woman while on a bus on Sept 3 last year.

Siti Ai'sha Jaffar, 40, had called the 33-year-old victim a "stupid Indian" during her tirade, which the court heard was unprovoked. Both women are Singaporeans.

For harassing a public service worker, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.