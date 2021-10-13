Man trapped in car rescued by firefighters

A man was trapped in a car after an accident in Pioneer on Monday afternoon and rescuers needed to make sure it was stable before they could save him. The car was one of five vehicles that were involved in an accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Benoi Road. The other vehicles were a trailer, a lorry and two other cars.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at about 12.20pm. They found the man trapped in the driver's seat in a car that had crashed into a traffic light pole and toppled it.

The vehicle was in a precarious position and it had to be stabilised so as to not aggravate the condition of the driver, SCDF said.

After doing so, the firefighters used hydraulic equipment to extricate the trapped man.

The police said the 54-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, were conscious when taken to hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.