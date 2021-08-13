Man took video of teenage family member showering at home

A man was staying with his extended family in a Tampines flat when he used a mobile phone to record a video of an 18-year-old girl while she was taking a shower.

The victim's paternal aunt is married to the offender's brother, the court heard.

The 32-year-old offender, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of insulting a woman's modesty.

He was at home some time in 2017 when he placed his mobile phone on the ledge of a bathroom window.

The girl later came home from school and, after taking a shower, spotted the device.

She took it and saw that it contained a video of her showering.

She immediately deleted the clip, threw the device on the floor and left the bathroom.

But the teenager did not tell her family members what happened as she did not think they would believe her.

Meanwhile, the man returned to the bathroom to retrieve his phone and noticed it was no longer in recording mode.

After the incident, the victim felt fearful about showering at home or sleeping there as she was worried that the man would insult her modesty again.

Court documents did not disclose how the offence came to light, but her school counsellor filed a police report about her ordeal on July 17, 2019.

The man will be sentenced on Sept 13.

For insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.