Man took photos and videos of other men relieving themselves in public toilets

SINGAPORE - While at Sengkang Community Hub to study, a 19-year-old male student noticed the man at the next urinal pointing a mobile phone at him.

The student left the toilet quickly and later confronted the man outside. What he found alarmed him - the man had a video of him at the urinal.

A security officer was notified after the incident on March 7, 2019 and a police report was made.

The student was not the only victim. Lim Xu Sheng Shaun, 21, had taken 13 photos and 19 videos of 15 men using the toilets at various shopping centres and other public locations all around Singapore.

In court on Wednesday (Nov 17), Lim pleaded guilty to one count of harassment for the offence involving the student.

He also pleaded guilty to four counts of public nuisance for similar offences that took place between Feb 23 and Mar 7, 2019.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai told the court that Lim was a student when he committed the offences. The DPP did not name the school.

Three separate incidents happened at Compass One Shopping Mall, with Lim taking photos and videos of men using the toilets there.

One of the incidents happened just hours before he targeted the student at Sengkang Community Hub, a building across the road from the mall.

Lim had also secretly taken a video of two men relieving themselves in a toilet in the National University of Singapore on Feb 25, 2019.

He took the video with his mobile phone while standing beside the victims.

DPP Lai said when Lim was confronted during investigations with the videos and photos, he admitted to taking them without the victims knowledge and consent.

He said he would view what he had recorded for a few days before deleting them.

The DPP added: "He did so because he was curious about guys and was exploring his sexuality."

District Judge Kessler Soh called for a report to assess Lim's suitability for probation before his sentencing on Dec 15.

For harassment, Lim could be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months or both.

He could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000 or both for each public nuisance offence.