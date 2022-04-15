Man arrested over alleged rental scams where victims lost over $21k

SINGAPORE - A man has been arrested over his suspected involvement in a series of rental scams, the police said on Friday (April 15).

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in 20 similar cases of rental scams with losses amounting to more than $21,000.

The police said they arrested the 49-year-old man on Thursday after receiving several reports from victims of alleged rental scams.

The victims had responded to listings on Facebook and Carousell that purportedly offered a unit at Hong San Walk for rent.

After viewing the unit in person, they were asked to pay a deposit to the man to secure the lease and he subsequently became uncontactable, they claimed.

Some of them also discovered that the same unit had been allegedly promised to other people for the same period.

Through follow-up investigations, the police established the identity of the man and arrested him.

He will be charged on Saturday with cheating. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Last month, the police warned of scams involving fake property agents who ask for deposits to view homes. Fake property listings had been put up on websites.

The police had then said there have been at least 144 victims so far who lost $190,000 in all.

The police advised would-be home buyers or renters to verify that they are dealing with accredited real estate agents by checking their details and contact numbers with the agencies. Also, they should ask to visit the units and verify with the owners if the rental offers exist and are genuine.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.