Man to be charged for multiple stalking and harassment offences

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old is expected to be charged on Tuesday (March 12) with multiple stalking and harassment offences that he allegedly committed in 2017, the police said in a statement on Monday (March 11).

The man will be charged with unlawful stalking and causing harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act as well as insulting the modesty of a woman under the Penal Code.

The police said it had received several reports in 2017 informing them that the man had followed and approached female students in the vicinity of various schools and MRT stations.

The man was alleged to have followed the female students and approached them on the pretext of conducting surveys, to secretly take photographs of them.

He was arrested on Oct 27, 2017, said the police.

Further investigations by the police found that the man had also allegedly taken an upskirt photograph of a woman along Marine Parade Road in a separate case.

If convicted of causing harassment under Section 4 of the Protection from Harassment Act, the man could be fined up to $5,000. If convicted of unlawfully stalking another person under Section 7 of the same act, he could be fined up to $5,000, or jailed up to a year, or both.

If convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman under Section 509 of the Penal Code, he could be jailed up to a year, or fined, or both.