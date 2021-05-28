Man threatened to share ex-girlfriend's nude pictures, pointed knife at her

Unhappy with his former girlfriend, a man said he would disseminate the woman's nude pictures, and two days later, trespassed into her home, where he threatened her with a knife.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday to one count each of harassing the 45-year-old woman and threatening to distribute her intimate pictures. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Qi Shuen said that the man had taken pictures of the woman while they were in a "romantic and sexual relationship".

The DPP added: "He had convinced her to pose in compromising positions while naked for him to photograph her. The victim was aware and consented to the accused taking said photos. However... she did not consent to the distribution of these photographs."

The relationship soured over time and ended in 2019.

On Sept 14 last year, he sent her text messages and threatened to distribute the pictures, which caused the woman a lot of stress.

Two days later, the man armed himself with a knife and trespassed into the woman's home.

DPP Goh said: "The accused then questioned the victim about alleged loans he had made to her and jewellery he had allegedly passed to her approximately five years ago.

"The victim did not know of any loans or jewellery he had given to her and the two got into a verbal dispute about the above matter."

The man threatened to slash his former girlfriend before another woman, whose details were redacted from court documents, stepped in and told him to stop.

The man complied and the police were alerted at around 11am that same day.

He will be sentenced on July 5.

For threatening to distribute a victim's intimate pictures, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.