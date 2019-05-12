Man suspected of stealing cash cards, valuables from vehicles in Choa Chu Kang arrested

SINGAPORE - A man, who is suspected to have stolen from several vehicles parked in Choa Chu Kang, has been arrested.

In a statement on Sunday (May 12), police said that a 26-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of motor vehicle thefts.

Police added that they received several reports of cash cards and valuables stolen from vehicles parked at carparks in Choa Chu Kang between March 31 and May 3.

Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested the man on Sunday after establishing his identity through ground enquiries and photographs from closed-circuit television cameras.

Cash cards were also seized.

If found guilty of theft, the man could be jailed up to three years, or fined, or punished with both.

In their statement, police advised members of the public to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant of the surroundings when parking vehicles.

Police also suggested the following measures to prevent crime: