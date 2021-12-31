Man spat at fellow bus passenger, hit taxi driver in separate incidents

After a man hushed De Silva Sylvester Marc's children on a bus and made remarks about them in August last year, the father spat at him and kicked him.

About six months later, using a pram and skateboard, he hit a taxi driver who asked his children to put on their seat belts.

De Silva, 29, was yesterday sentenced to five weeks' jail and fined $4,500 in court.

The Singaporean had pleaded guilty on Dec 23 to four charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force.

According to court documents, De Silva and his wife were in the bus with their children on Aug 10 last year.

As they were about to alight, a 70-year-old male passenger, who was with his wife, hushed De Silva's children and told them to keep quiet, saying they were in a public place.

The couple and the family alighted at the same bus stop near Block 223 Bukit Panjang Road.

As the 70-year-old man continued to make remarks about his children, De Silva confronted him and got into a verbal dispute with him.

During the dispute, De Silva pulled his mask down and spat at the man's face.

As the man and his wife, a 61-year-old woman, were about to board another bus, De Silva ran up to the man and kicked him on the left side of his back. He also placed his hands on the man's shoulders.

The man fell forward and collided with his wife, who fell inside the bus, hitting her left arm against the railings beside the driver's seat.

De Silva entered the bus and continued quarrelling with the man.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh said: "During the dispute, the accused once again pulled down his mask and spat at the man's face.

"The accused also smacked his head once with his right hand and hurled vulgarities at him before leaving (the bus)."

Though the man did not seek medical assistance, his wife visited a polyclinic and was found to have bruises on her left arm and fingers.

On Feb 21 this year, De Silva, his three children and his domestic helper boarded a taxi in Somerset.

As he was placing a pram and a skateboard in the boot, the driver asked two of the children to put on their seat belts.

Soon after turning out of the taxi stand, the driver saw that they were still not wearing their seat belts and again told them to do so.

De Silva demanded to know why the driver had shouted at his children and challenged him to a fight.

The driver drove to the drop-off point at the *Scape shopping mall and asked De Silva and his family to get out of the taxi.

While removing the pram from the taxi, De Silva swung it at the driver, hitting his right arm. He also used the skateboard to hit the left arm of the driver.

The driver called the police. He suffered injuries, including abrasion and swelling, and was given five days' medical leave.

De Silva's lawyer, Mr Levin Low, said his client's daughter will be starting Primary 1 at the start of the next year and asked if his sentence could be deferred. District Judge Melissa Tan granted the deferment and De Silva will begin his sentence on Jan 14 next year.

Samuel Devaraj