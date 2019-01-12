Man sets fire to canvas sheet with cigarette lighter, nabbed within 2 hours

SINGAPORE - A middle-aged man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a canvas sheet outside a Jurong West shop.

In a statement on Saturday (Jan 12), the police said they had received a report on the incident outside a shop in Jurong West Street 41 on Thursday at about 1.15pm.

The 56-year-old was nabbed within two hours in Yung Sheng Road by officers from Jurong Police Division through ground inquiries and images from police cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to have used a cigarette lighter, police said.

The Straits Times understands that the incident occurred near the man's workplace.

He had been walking past a makeshift stall set up outside the shop using the canvas sheet, when he set fire to it.

It is not known why he did so. Passers-by put out the fire and no one was injured.

Police said the man will be charged with mischief by fire under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.