Man sentenced to 3 years' jail and 6 strokes of the cane for sexually abusing niece

SINGAPORE - On multiple occasions over a period of two years, a man would wait until his wife and son were asleep before he would sexually abuse his niece in the next bedroom.

She was eight when he began abusing her.

The man, 42, cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, and was sentenced to three years imprisonment and six strokes of the cane on Friday (Sept 25).

He faced two charges of outrage of modesty and one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act. Four other similar charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

The court heard that the girl's parents are divorced and she was in the care of her paternal grandmother at the time of the offences, which occurred between 2015 and 2017.

She would occasionally stay overnight with her uncle and aunt in the guest bedroom of their Punggol flat as she regarded the man as a close uncle.

In one incident, the court heard that the man rubbed his genitals against her through his boxer shorts while his wife and son were sleeping in the master bedroom.

He had also asked the girl to lift her shirt and groped her.

In a separate incident, the man used a cloth to blindfold the girl before performing sexual acts on her.

The girl, who is now 12, reported her uncle to the police in September 2017.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jamie Pang noted that the man "abuse(d) his position of trust" and he was "entrusted so much that she stayed over at his household".

With respect to the similar charges taken into consideration, DPP Pang added: "This is not an isolated event (but rather ) a pattern of sexual abuse that lasted two years."

He added that the man's acts were somewhat premeditated as he chose to commit the offences when he was alone with her.

The man's lawyer, Mr Peter Fernando, pleaded with the court to allow his client to "turn over a new leaf" since his client is married and a caregiver to his five-year-old son.

Furthermore, Mr Fernando said a psychiatrist opined that the man suffers from major depression, and at the time of the offence, he had "unresolved grief and guilt" because of his father's suicide and was watching a lot of pornography to cope.

Responding to this, DPP Pang said that these factors did not seem mitigatory.

"These factors were already in place at the time of the offences... They did not deter (him) from offending and these offences occurred over a long period of time," he said.