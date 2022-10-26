Man posed as lingerie consultant to get explicit photos of women, lured another into prostitution

SINGAPORE – Claiming to be a female lingerie consultant, a man convinced three women to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves posing in underwear.

He promised the women a job as his personal assistant and said he required those photos and videos to assess their suitability for the role.

Over four years, Muhammad Nazri Sapar, 32, also lured a woman into becoming a sex worker and threatened to inform her family of her activities if she did not become his mistress and satisfy other demands.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including cheating by personation and criminal intimidation.

At the time of his offences, which took place between 2014 and 2018, Nazri was married.

The court heard that in 2017, Nazri posed as “Shahirah Malek”, a lingerie consultant, and posted an advertisement on Facebook for a personal assistant, with a starting pay of $2,500.

The first victim, a 21-year-old woman, responded to the advertisement sometime that year.

She and all the other victims cannot be named due to a gag order.

He told the first victim to buy G-strings and send him photographs and videos of herself daily wearing them.

She sent him a total of 59 videos and 87 photographs between September 2017 and January 2018.

In April 2018, two other women, both aged 22, contacted Nazri about the job.

When one of the women expressed reservations about the job, Nazri created a Facebook Messenger group with himself, the two women and the 21-year-old woman, who he introduced as his former personal assistant.

He privately told the 21-year-old to send obscene photographs and videos of herself to the group chat to convince the other two women to do so.