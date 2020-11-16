Man pleads guilty to offences including recording video clip of fellow NSF showering in camp

SINGAPORE - A youth serving his national service with the Singapore Armed Forces used his mobile phone to record another man showering at a military camp.

The 21-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Monday (Nov 16) to one count each of harassment, being in possession of obscene films and using a mobile phone to record video clips of the private parts of unidentified men in various toilets.

Details about the offender, who has completed his NS, and the camp cannot be revealed due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard that a 23-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) had entered a cubicle to take a shower at the camp on May 15 last year.

The offender, who was in an adjacent cubicle, then placed his mobile phone over the divider.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiam Jia Min said: "The victim looked up and noticed the mobile phone of the accused above the divider.

"The victim was alarmed and shouted aloud. The accused then immediately lowered his mobile phone, slammed his cubicle door open, and ran out from the toilet."

Court documents did not state how the offender was nabbed.

A military police officer alerted the police on June 14 last year after incriminating videos of civilians in public places were found on the offender's mobile phone.

The authorities later seized the offender's laptop computer and two mobile phones.

Multiple obscene films were found in the devices after a forensic examination, the court heard.

The offender then admitted that he had downloaded obscene films from the Internet onto his laptop between 2015 and 2018.

Investigations also revealed that between April and August last year, he used his mobile phone to record video clips of unidentified men in toilet cubicles on at least three occasions.

The DPP said that the clips showed the men either showering or urinating.

On Monday, the court called for a report to assess the offender's suitability for a probation.

He will be sentenced on Dec 28.

For harassment, an offender can be fined up to $5,000.