Man pleads guilty after stabbing, slashing NParks enforcement officer

Amid tightened circuit breaker measures in 2020, a man went out to pick pandan leaves with a kerambit knife hidden in each shoe, and a walking stick with a concealed blade taped to his bicycle.

Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifin ended up repeatedly stabbing and slashing a National Parks Board (NParks) safe distancing enforcement officer who had asked him to wear a mask and took photographs of him as evidence of his failure to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

The 38-year-old officer suffered multiple injuries and long-term psychological trauma.

His left thumb was almost severed in the attack and his left hand and fingers were permanently impaired.

Yesterday, Ahirrudin, 62, cried as he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the officer by stabbing him with the bladed end of the walking stick and slashing him with one of the knives.

He was originally charged with attempted murder.

Ahirrudin also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to wear a mask in public and a charge of possession of a scheduled weapon.

Three other charges were taken into consideration.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy sought 12 to 15 years' jail, saying that the unprovoked attack was "relentless and brutal".

He asked the High Court to send a clear message that violence against public servants who are performing their duties "will be met with the full force of the law".

Defence counsel Rajan Supramaniam said his client feels very sad for the victim and was "immeasurably remorseful" for his impulsive act.