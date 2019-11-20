Man paid girl, 15, to undress and perform sexual acts

He spotted a teenager's post on online marketplace Carousell seeking a part-time job and decided to procure sexual services from the 15-year-old.

Iqmal Haziq Othman paid the girl $250 for her to expose herself, masturbate him and let him touch her inappropriately. He was aware that she was underage.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of committing an indecent act with a young person, and one count of attempting to procure the commission of an indecent act with a young person.

The court heard that some time in November last year, Iqmal saw the girl's post on Carousell and contacted her, offering her an administrative position.

However, he later offered her $100 to undress and $800 to have sex with him.

The girl, who cannot be named due to a gag order by the court, did not agree to the sex offer but consented to undressing.

On Nov 16 that year, she went to Iqmal's house, where he asked her to sit on a bed and to undress.

He also undressed himself, before offering her more money to masturbate him as well as allow him to touch her inappropriately.

The girl agreed to both.

During this time, Iqmal, using his mobile phone, secretly recorded the sexual acts without the girl's knowledge.

About a month later, on Dec 12, Iqmal contacted the girl again on Instagram.

He pretended to be someone else and told her that he saw footage of her online engaged in sex acts. He said that he wanted to help her.

Unaware that she was in fact chatting with Iqmal, the girl asked him if there was a way to remove the footage.

Iqmal then claimed that he had spent $100 to buy the video clip from someone who wanted to have sex with her before he would delete the footage.

The girl did not agree and Iqmal then asked for oral sex, and for her to undress again over live video-chat.

The girl refused and eventually lodged a police report on the advice of her family.

The judge postponed sentencing, pending probation and rehabilitative training suitability reports.

Charmaine Ng