Man out on bail accused of robbing woman at knifepoint

A 40-year-old man allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint in Maxwell Road on Monday while out on bail for a string of other offences.

Muhammad Rozaimie Zainal appeared in court yesterday and was charged with one count of armed robbery.

While out on $5,000 bail, he allegedly armed himself with the weapon, approached a 30-year-old woman and robbed her of $1,052 in cash at around 11pm before fleeing.

In a statement, police said that officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish Rozaimie's identity and he was arrested in Orchard Road at around 2am on Wednesday.

He had appeared in court in October to face one count each of pretending to be a policeman, assault and wrongfully restraining a foreign woman.

On Sept 9, he was in a room with the woman at the New Orchid Hotel in Balestier Road, where he allegedly told her that he would arrest and repatriate her if she did not have sex with him.

Court documents did not reveal the foreign woman's nationality and occupation.

He is also accused of assaulting her in the room by repeatedly punching her head as well as scratching her face, neck and chest.

After that, Rozaimie is said to have wrongfully restrained the woman in the room by preventing her from leaving.

He is now being remanded at the Central Police Division and will be back in court next Thursday.

If convicted of armed robbery, he can be jailed for between three and 14 years, with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

And if convicted of impersonating a police officer, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined.