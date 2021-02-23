Man on trial for sexual abuse of daughter in 2009 when she was six

A man is on trial after he allegedly performed sexual acts on his biological daughter in 2009, when she was six years old.

The 60-year-old faces two charges of using criminal force to make his daughter perform a sexual act on him and also to touch her genitals.

The alleged victim, who is now 18, gave her testimony in a district court yesterday but it was heard in-camera. This means the hearing was not open to the public, including members of the media.

The man's identity cannot be revealed due to a gag order to protect the daughter's identity.

The location where the alleged offences were committed has been redacted from court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Krystle Chiang told the court the woman's mother will also be testifying.

According to court documents, the alleged victim is the man's daughter with his former wife.

The couple were divorced in 2015 and also have a son from their marriage.

In 2009, the family resided together in a residential unit.

The daughter, and an official from the Ministry of Social and Family Development, made police reports on Jan 11, 2018, and the accused was arrested on Oct 1, 2019.

Lawyer Chua Hock Lu is defending the accused.

If convicted of outraging the modesty of a person below the age of 14, the man can be jailed for up to five years, fined or caned. The trial continues today.