Man nabbed over brick-throwing incident outside Parliament House

A 45-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespass after he drove up and threw a brick on the driveway outside the secured main gate of Parliament House yesterday.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 4pm.

The driver, a Singaporean, was later arrested following investigations. The Straits Times understands that he was alone when the incident took place.

Parliament was not in session at the time.

A photograph circulating on social media of a ComfortDelGro taxi's mobile data terminal showed an alert asking taxi drivers to be on the lookout for a black Lexus sport utility vehicle which had reportedly been driven into Parliament House.

The police are investigating.