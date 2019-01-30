Man nabbed for assaulting police officers during check along Jurong Town Hall Road, drugs seized from car

SINGAPORE - He was stopped for not wearing a seat belt, but ended up being arrested after he assaulted two police officers on Tuesday (Jan 29).

At around 10.30am, traffic police patrolling along Jurong Town Hall Road stopped the 27-year-old man for failing to wear a seat belt.

However, during the check, the man became uncooperative and he was established to have an outstanding warrant of arrest, the police said.

As officers moved to arrest him, he became violent and assaulted two officers.

Substances suspected to be controlled drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and a knuckle-duster were also seized from his vehicle.

Photos shared on social media platforms show at least two police cars and five police bikes parked near a black car, believed to be the vehicle which the man was driving.

The man can be seen lying on the grass and surrounded by officers.

Any person convicted of voluntarily causing hurt against public servant in the discharge of his duty can be jailed up to seven years, fined, caned, or a combination of the three penalties, the authorities said.

The police and the Central Narcotics Bureau are investigating the case.