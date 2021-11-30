Man nabbed for allegedly starting fires in two estates

A 48-year-old man who allegedly started fires in two housing estates was arrested by the police early yesterday morning.

The police said in a statement yesterday that they received calls alerting them to a fire in Bendemeer Road, near Serangoon, on Sunday evening.

With the help of members of the public and footage from police cameras, they arrested the man at 1.50am.

He was nabbed for his suspected involvement in a case of mischief by fire.

The police added that the man is believed to have been involved in another fire just past midnight in nearby McNair Road.

They did not say what was burned in the two fires, or how they were started.

The man will be charged today with committing mischief by fire.

If convicted of the crime, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.