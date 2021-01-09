Man molests 2 while on bail for offence against girl, 12

A youth who molested two women while out on bail for outraging a 12-year-old girl's modesty was ordered yesterday to undergo at least a year's reformative training.

This means Ahmad Harith Wan Razali will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The 20-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty in November last year to three molestation charges and one count of insulting a woman's modesty.

His victims cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

Ahmad had followed the 12-year-old girl as she was walking home from Eunos MRT station on Feb 27 last year.

They entered a lift at her block and he stood behind the girl. He then squatted to peep up her skirt. The girl caught Ahmad in the act from the mirrors in the lift. Feeling uncomfortable, she moved closer to the lift doors.

Ahmad then touched the child's buttocks twice, and apologised when she turned to look at him.

She rushed home when the lift doors opened and told her mother about her ordeal.

The police were alerted and Ahmad was charged in a district court on March 3 last year.

He was later released on bail but reoffended soon after.

On July 8 last year, he molested a 26-year-old woman while they were in a lift.

He targeted a 22-year-old woman the following month, using his mobile phone to snap an upskirt photograph.

Three months later on Nov 7, he molested a 28-year-old woman during a bus ride.

He had moved to sit directly behind her after she went up to the upper deck of the bus. He then slid his hand through a gap between a window and a seat to touch the woman around her left rib.

Ahmad retracted his hand and averted his gaze when the woman turned around.

She left her seat and told the bus driver about the incident. A police report was made later that day.

For molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

For insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.