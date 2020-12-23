Man lied about sex with wife to save costs on divorce

In a desperate bid to save costs on divorce proceedings, a man lied before a court that his newly-wed wife had refused to consummate their marriage. He did this so that they could annul their marriage instead.

Daryl Lim Chun Leng, 25, also wanted to avoid being labelled a divorced man, and he asked his then wife to agree to his plan.

Yesterday, Lim was sentenced to one week's jail after he pleaded guilty to one charge of lying before a court of justice.

The court heard that Lim and Ms Wang Kechen, 24, were married in January 2017 but had marital troubles by mid-June that year, after Ms Wang discovered he had an extramarital affair.

Lim proposed an annulment, which he said was a "better" option, as the cost of the proceedings was lower and both could avoid being labelled as divorcees, court documents said.

An annulment would also "void the marriage immediately", and Lim promised to help Ms Wang in all her future requests.

Lim then engaged a law firm to commence proceedings, on the basis that Ms Wang had "wilfully refused" to consummate their marriage, said court documents.

But their lies were subsequently uncovered. They were discovered to have had sex with each other between January and July 2017. Investigations showed Lim had continued to have sex with Ms Wang in August and October before the annulment was finalised in November 2017.

Court documents did not state how the pair were found out.