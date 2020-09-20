Man kept in jail for 2 extra days due to error describes time behind bars

The man who was kept behind bars for two extra days because of a State Courts error tried to distract himself to avoid thinking about the extra hours he was spending in jail.

For those two nights, he tossed and turned in the jail cell he shared with three others, Mr Teo Seng Tiong said yesterday.

The fish farmer was kept awake on some nights during his seven-week imprisonment term by the incessant whirr of the ventilator fan and the noise his cellmates made.

But from Aug 22 to 23, it was the fact that he should have been a free man that weighed heavily on the 59-year-old's mind.

"During the day, I could distract myself by talking to other people, but at night, when no one else was awake, I kept thinking about it," said Mr Teo in Mandarin.

"It was like time wasn't moving."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that owing to an administrative error by an officer with the State Courts, Mr Teo ended up staying in jail for two extra days.

He declined to say more, noting the confidentiality agreement he had signed earlier this week for an undisclosed sum in compensation from the Government.

Mr Teo, who is married with two adult children, was sentenced on Jan 14 to seven weeks' jail and a fine of $500 for causing hurt by a rash act, and for failing to make a police report within a day of an accident.

The incident happened on Dec 22, 2018, in Pasir Ris.

In a video that was widely circulated, cyclist Eric Cheung Hoyu is seen hitting the left side mirror of Mr Teo's lorry before the vehicle suddenly swerves to the left towards Mr Cheung.

The British national, who is 36 years old this year, can be seen falling off his bicycle onto the grass verge at the side of the road.

He was fined $2,800 for mischief and for not cycling in an orderly and careful manner.

Besides the jail term and fine, Mr Teo was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.

He was told that if he was unable to pay the fine, he would have to serve another three days behind bars.

After appealing unsuccessfully to the High Court, Mr Teo paid the fine and began serving his jail term on July 20.

While the High Court notified the State Courts that the fine had been paid, the State Courts officer in charge of the case failed to update the State Courts' case management system to reflect this, said the State Courts on Sept 2.

The error was discovered only when Mr Teo's lawyer, Mr Tan Hee Joek, sent a receipt of the payment for the fine to the Singapore Prison Service.

Mr Teo was released on Aug 24, two days after he should have been, with a third of the three days' jail in lieu of the fine remitted.

Mr Teo has past offences that include voluntarily causing hurt, careless driving, speeding and beating a red light.

But he insists his recent incarceration taught him "profound" lessons and was a "blessing in disguise".

"(It gave me) the opportunity to learn discipline as well as how to control (my) temper and let things go," he said.

Now he wants to put the matter behind him, although he has been quizzed on the compensation sum.

"I'm nervous because there is a lot of pressure and I have to always be careful what I say (because of the confidentiality agreement).

"Everyone, whether I know them or not, has been asking me how much I got."