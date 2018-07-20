Man jailed over various offences in rows with son

In fit of rage, a man smashed his son's fish tank and tried to forcefully snatch a policeman's loaded revolver when officers later arrived at the scene.

Mohd Omar Abdul Rahim, 53, was jailed for one year and two months yesterday after pleading guilty to using criminal force in an attempt to commit theft, using criminal force on a second police officer and breaching a personal protection order.

On Dec 12, 2016, Omar quarrelled with his son, Mr Shah Khussai'in Mohd Omar, now 20, in their Boon Lay Place flat and smashed the younger man's fish tank in anger. Court documents did not state the reasons behind the dispute.

Mr Shah alerted the police and Sergeant Muhammad Salmaan Abutahir later arrived at the scene with his partner. The court heard that Omar slipped and fell as he was retrieving his identity card.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua said that when Sgt Salmaan was helping him stand up, Omar tried to take the policeman's revolver. The officer immediately pushed Omar away, secured his weapon and arrested Omar.

On Oct 21 last year, Omar created a ruckus in public at Block 341 Jurong East Avenue 1 at around 7pm .

DPP Chua said the younger man has a valid personal protection order against his father issued in January. According to the order, Omar was not supposed to commit family violence against Mr Shah. He breached it when he punched his son.

When three policemen, including Sergeant Mohd Irfan Mirza Mohd Safaie, arrived at the scene, Omar abused them with vulgar language. He spat on Sgt Irfan's left cheek before they arrested him.

Separately, Mr Shah was at home on March 28 this year when he had another quarrel with his father.

The court heard that the row started when Omar wanted to turn on the living room lights but his son wanted them off. They were still arguing when officers arrived. Omar then punched Mr Shah in the face.

For using criminal force to try and commit theft, he could have been jailed for between one and seven years. He cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.