Man jailed in April after spitting and yelling 'corona, corona' back behind bars for new offences

SINGAPORE - A man who was jailed in April after spitting on a hotel lobby floor and yelling "corona, corona" is back behind bars over new offences including harassment.

Among his latest offences, Jasvinder Singh Mehar Singh hurled obscenity-laced and racist comments at a security officer and also wounded the man's religious feelings.

Singh, who was found to have anti-social personality and alcohol use disorders after an Institute of Mental Health examination, was sentenced on Wednesday (Oct 14) to 20 weeks' jail.

The 52-year-old Singaporean had pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment, committing a rash act and wounding another person's religious feelings.

Three other charges, including an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Singh was earlier sentenced to two months' jail in April after pleading guilty to one count each of committing a rash act and being a public nuisance.

On March 3, he smashed a plate and spat on the floor of Azur restaurant at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after a waitress told him the eatery was closed.

After that, he spat on the floor of the hotel lobby and yelled "corona, corona".

Singh did not learn his lesson following his release from prison and re-offended soon after.

For his latest offences, he went to Suntec City shopping mall at around 11am on June 28 after consuming at least 20 cans of beer and caused a disturbance there.

The 31-year-old security guard approached Singh who told him that he had found a pair of boxer shorts on the floor. Singh also told the younger man that he suspected a rape could have taken place.

The security guard, who noticed that Singh was aggressive and reeked of alcohol, replied that the mall's security team would follow up on the claims and advised him to leave the premises.

Singh verbally abused the man with vulgar language before he was escorted to a nearby taxi stand. Singh boarded a taxi only to return to Suntec City in the same vehicle at around 12.15pm, the court heard.

The taxi was making a turn at a different taxi stand when he flung a glass bottle from the moving vehicle. A closed-circuit television camera captured the incident and the security guard alerted the police.

Singh alighted and was drinking more beer when two police officers approached him at around 1pm. The security guard also joined them at the scene.

The officers arrested Singh after he spat onto the floor and shouted: "I will wake up every day and kill you."

For wounding another person's religious feelings, he could have been jailed for up to three years and fined.