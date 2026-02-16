Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ang Kim Chuan was sentenced to 17 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

SINGAPORE – A driver who was travelling at more than 82kmh in a residential area in Bukit Batok West – over 30kmh above the speed limit – failed to spot an elderly woman crossing the road.

He slammed on his brakes just 0.2 seconds before his vehicle hit her. The impact flung the 76-year-old woman into the air and onto the road. She later died of her injuries.

On Feb 13, Ang Kim Chuan, 61, was sentenced to 17 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, which led to the death of Madam Ng Cheow Tee .

He was also barred from holding all classes of driving licences for eight years.

Court documents show that Ang was driving on Bukit Batok West Avenue 6, heading towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, at around 5.20pm on July 20, 2024.

The speed limit on the road was 50kmh.

Madam Ng was crossing the two-lane road at the time.

While there was no designated pedestrian crossing, the prosecution said that Ang bore the responsibility of keeping a proper lookout as a driver.

Ang continued to accelerate even as he approached a bend.

Investigations found that he was driving at between 82kmh and 86kmh.

An analysis of his in-car camera footage showed he had applied his brakes only 0.2 seconds before hitting Madam Ng, even though she had been visible to him about 2.8 seconds before the accident.

The prosecution had sought a jail term of between 21 months and 24 months for Ang, along with the eight-year driving disqualification.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay noted that Ang’s sentencing comes as fatal road accidents, especially those related to speeding offences, have increased over the past few years.

There were 78 fatal road accidents in the first half of 2025, compared with 70 in the same period in 2024 – an increase of 11.4 per cent.

In the whole of 2024, there were a total of 139 fatal accidents – a 6.1 per cent increase from the 131 cases in 2023.

DPP Tay said: “The court should mete out a stiff sentence to show its disapproval and to deter like-minded offenders.”

Those found guilty of careless driving causing death can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both, and disqualified from driving for eight years.