Man jailed for sex acts with boy

An elderly man was asked to keep an eye on a friend's 13-year-old nephew - but ended up sexually abusing him in public.

The 64-year-old - who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boy's identity - was jailed for eight years yesterday after pleading guilty to two counts of consensual sexual penetration involving the minor, who has a low IQ.

He also admitted to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Two other charges for similar offences involving the boy were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that the boy lives with his uncle, aunt and grandmother as his mother is dead and his father lived elsewhere.

He met the elderly man through his uncle in December 2015. The boy accompanied his uncle to a coffee shop at Block 516, West Coast Road at around 7pm on March 20, 2016 where they met the elderly man.

The teenager was sitting at a table beside the man when he groped the boy's private parts.

The boy's uncle later decided to go home after consuming a few glasses of beer. Deputy Public Prosecutor Asoka Markandu said: "As the victim was familiar with the accused, he told the victim that he could stay with the accused and that the accused would bring him home later."

The location of the teenager's home was not stated in court documents.

The elderly man continued drinking at the coffee shop before leaving with the boy later that evening.

The pair cycled towards Block 714 Clementi West Street 2 and stopped at a pavilion where they performed sexual acts on each other at around 1am.

Two witnesses spotted them and alerted a friend who was serving national service with the Singapore Police Force.

The off-duty officer then sent a text message to his colleagues about the incident.

More officers arrived at the scene to question the boy and the elderly man before both were taken away for further investigations.

For each count of sexually penetrating a minor below 14 years old, offenders can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned. The man cannot be caned as he is over 50.