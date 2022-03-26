Man jailed for role in case involving firm being allegedly cheated of $9.7m

A man has been sentenced to nine months' jail after he admitted to his role in a cheating case linked to a construction firm that was allegedly duped of about $9.7 million.

In an earlier statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said that between March and August 2016, a group of men from the firm, Civil Tech (CTPL), allegedly used subcontractors to submit claims to the company for works that had not been carried out.

Yesterday, Wong Mun Kin, now 53, was sent to jail after he pleaded guilty to five counts of forgery.

He had issued multiple false invoices for more than $1.2 million and kept for himself about $43,000 from the scheme.

At the time the offences were committed, he was a director at Rui Feng Engineering and Construction, and the sole owner of Alliance Resources Engineering and Construction.

The Singaporean is the first person linked to the case to be dealt with in court.

The cases involving 11 others, who were then between 34 and 59 years old, are still pending.

At the time, four of them - Ong Kok Peng, Gan Kok Leong, Tan Chen Chuan and Liauw Lee Meng - were working for CTPL.

A fifth man, Bong Saik King, was then a director at general contractor Global Civil Engineering (GCE).

The court heard that these five men had been code-named "wolf of five".

The six remaining people were the other subcontractors.