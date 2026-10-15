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Man jailed for offering bribe to site manager to illegally dump 10 lorries of chicken compost in Tuas

Kee Yuet Ting, 40, the director of KYT Transport, was sentenced to five days’ jail on Oct 15 after he pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.

SINGAPORE – The director of a transport company was jailed after he tried to bribe a man so he could illegally dump 10 lorry loads of chicken compost in Tuas.

Kee Yuet Ting, 40, the director of KYT Transport, was sentenced to five days’ jail on Oct 15 after he pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.

His company arranges for the transportation of soil and compost via lorry delivery.

On June 21, 2024, he collected chicken compost from two egg farms and had tried offering it to a vegetable farm.

But when that farm said it did not need the compost, Kee drove around Tuas looking for a place to dispose of it.

He found a site used as a storage area for construction materials for a National Environment Agency (NEA) waste management facility.

Kee offered the site manager $50 for each lorry load of extremely foul-smelling chicken compost he could illegally dispose there.

The manager had initially rejected the offer as he knew it was illegal, but eventually agreed after repeated requests by Kee.

The next day, on June 22, 2024, Kee arranged for six lorry loads of the chicken compost to be dumped there.

The site manager had used an excavator to dig a pit for the material, which was later covered with fresh sand.

On June 23, 2024, Kee arranged for another four lorries of chicken compost to be dumped there.

But as the third lorry load was being dumped, the engineering company that leased the site found out about the unauthorised dumping.

The site manager contacted Kee, who stopped the fourth lorry’s delivery and also sent several lorries back to collect the chicken compost.

NEA was informed and its officers inspected the area on June 26, 2024, but they could not collect any of the compost which had already been removed by then.

Kee ultimately did not pay the site manager the agreed bribe, and that man was convicted and jailed in June.

For corruption, Kee could have been jailed for up to five years and fined $100,000.