Man jailed for molesting teenage stepdaughter and 2 other women

SINGAPORE - A man molested three victims, including his teenage stepdaughter, on separate occasions between 2003 and last year.

The 55-year-old jobless Singaporean, who cannot be named because of a gag order to protect the stepdaughter's identity, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (March 25) to two counts of molestation involving two other victims.

He was sentenced to a year's jail.

Four other charges, including three counts of molestation involving his stepdaughter, were considered during sentencing.

According to court documents, he molested his then 13-year-old stepdaughter on three separate occasions between June and August 2003.

About 15 years later, the man struck again and molested his now grown-up stepdaughter's domestic helper in his Yishun flat.

The stepdaughter and her family were living in the flat when he committed the offence on Sept 29, 2018.

The 33-year-old Indonesian maid was hanging clothes in the kitchen at around 9.30am that day when the man came from behind and hugged her.

She managed to break free and warned him not to repeat the act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng said: "She then ran into the kitchen toilet. She was scared and locked herself in the toilet.

"About 10 minutes later, the victim peeped out... to ensure that the accused was not around before coming out."

The maid alerted the police on Oct 5, 2018.

Court documents did not state how the man's offences against his stepdaughter came to light.

On June 25 last year, the man was at a Yishun coffee shop at around 1.15am when he met an 18-year-old acquaintance, said the DPP .

The teenager told him that she wanted to go to another eatery to buy supper and he offered to take her there on his e-scooter.

They got to another coffee shop and after the girl bought her food, she accepted his offer to take her home.

He started talking about sex along the way and this made the teenager feel uncomfortable.

She told him that she wanted to alight and the man molested her as she did so.

The teenager told her mother about the incident, and a police report was made later that day.

For each count of molestation, offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

The man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.