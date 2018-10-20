Man jailed for making false report on NDP bombing plot

Unhappy with the Singapore Government after he was jailed and caned here over an immigration offence, a Malaysian man decided to seek revenge by creating a bogus suicide bombing plot targeting the 40th National Day Parade (NDP).

On July 24, 2005, Khor Chye Siew, went to a cybercafe in Hat Yai, Thailand, and sent an e-mail to the SingGov Feedback account. The message was read by Ms Sarina Isnin, who was then working as an assistant manager at the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts.Khor wrote in the e-mail: "There's going to be three suicide bombings during your country's 40th National Day Parade. I know who and where these crooks are. You guys still have plenty of time to crack down (on) these people." Ms Sarina forwarded the e-mail to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, the court heard.

Khor, 42, who is now a British national, was jailed for four months yesterday after pleading guilty to giving false information to a public servant.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said Khor was sent back to Malaysia in 2005 after serving his previous sentence. He went to Hat Yai soon after, and sent the e-mail. Singapore authorities managed to trace the cybercafe and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers flew to Thailand.

The CID team interviewed Khor, who claimed he had been housed with two Pakistani inmates, Billal and Qadeer, while serving his jail term in Portsdown Prison, and the pair had spoken about the July 7, 2005, London bombings. He also claimed he had drawn the conclusion that the Pakistanis would be targeting the NDP when they began talking about the event.

Khor gave two inmate numbers to the officers. The CID team investigated Khor's claims and found the numbers belonged to two Singaporeans who had never met him. The team determined that the bomb threat was a hoax in May 2006, said the DPP.

Khor was placed on an Interpol watch list and arrested on May 26 this year when he arrived in Singapore from London.