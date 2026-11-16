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Man jailed for letting lawyer M. Ravi consume meth in his flat, flushing drugs down toilet bowl

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian (left) and former lawyer Ravi Madasamy consumed drugs together and engaged in a sex act in December 2025.

SINGAPORE - The man who took drugs with former lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M. Ravi, has been sentenced to two years and five months in jail.

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian, 41, pleaded guilty on Nov 16 to drug consumption, allowing his premises to be used for drug consumption and obstructing the course of justice.

After the pair took drugs and engaged in a sex act, Ravi, 56, passed out in the toilet and died from drug toxicity.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Rimplejit Kaur and Natalie Chu said Loo and Ravi met on a dating application in 2023 and reconnected in 2025.

On Dec 24, 2025, at around 12.30am, Ravi contacted Loo on Telegram asking if he wanted to meet.

Loo asked if they were planning to use any “enhancements”, which referred to party drugs, meth, or viagra. Ravi said he was open to it.

Before Ravi arrived, Loo consumed a drug called gamma butyrolactone (GBL), mixed with a passion fruit drink.

An hour later, Ravi arrived at Loo’s unit with a small sachet of meth. They consumed drugs together and engaged in a sex act.

At around 2.30am, Ravi consumed more GBL, and lost consciousness in the master bedroom toilet.

Loo called the ambulance after trying but failing to resuscitate Ravi.

Paramedics first tried to resuscitate Ravi in the toilet before moving him to the living room.

Loo remained in the toilet and disposed of the packet of meth by flushing it down the toilet bowl. He also poured a bottle containing GBL down the sink but stopped before pouring some water into the same bottle.

The prosecutors said Loo did this to obstruct the course of justice to avoid being investigated for drug-related offences.

Ravi was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Loo was arrested that day, and meth was found in his urine samples.

The prosecution sought a jail term of two years and five months to two years and seven months. Loo’s defence lawyer Ashvin Hariharan urged the court to impose a sentence of not more than two years and four months’ jail.

The lawyer noted that Loo showed genuine remorse by pleading guilty early and cooperated with the investigations.

Those who permit an individual to consume drugs at their premises can be jailed for between two and 10 years, fined between $4,000 and $40,000, or both.

For obstruction of justice, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.